UBS Group AG Sells 8,750 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

