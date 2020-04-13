UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXY opened at $87.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

