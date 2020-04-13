UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €118.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €118.00 ($137.21) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.27 ($146.83).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion and a PE ratio of 39.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.89. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

