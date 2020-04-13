UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €8.50 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.88) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.20 ($15.35).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

