UBS Group Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $265.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.93. 2,376,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,671,514. The company has a market capitalization of $499.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

