Ulord Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Ulord has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Ulord has a total market cap of $261,332.62 and $20,194.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ulord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ulord alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.02768680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00219260 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 168,254,791 coins and its circulating supply is 70,757,145 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, TOPBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.