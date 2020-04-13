Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.25.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,365. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.25 and its 200-day moving average is $244.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.