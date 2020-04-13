Ultra (UOS) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Ultra has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $47,190.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,703.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.03275724 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00752075 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,943,059 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.