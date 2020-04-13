Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Hits $17.99 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and $541,752.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02750622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00216060 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

