Unify (UNIFY) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Unify has a market capitalization of $74,263.44 and $2,274.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Unify has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00602218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008764 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 138.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.