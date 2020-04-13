Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

UNP stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $147.02. 1,026,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,907. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.