UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,188 ($15.63).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UNITE Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 932 ($12.26) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UNITE Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($55,643.25).

UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 874 ($11.50) on Monday. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 958.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. UNITE Group’s payout ratio is -1.05%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

