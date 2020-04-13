United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $107.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.49. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

