United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,817 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.69% of United Security Bancshares worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBFO stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.84.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 32.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

