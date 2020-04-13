Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Unitil’s rating score has improved by 28.6% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $61.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Unitil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTL opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $861.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30. Unitil has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.