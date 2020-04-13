Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 105.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $104.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.82.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

