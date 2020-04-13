Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Insurance an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,842,907.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,900. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVE opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $596.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.