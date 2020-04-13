Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

Unum Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

UNM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.77. 2,072,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,242. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

