Urogen Pharma’s (URGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of URGN stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 246,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,105. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $445.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

