USDK Hits One Day Volume of $74.55 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $74.55 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014932 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.