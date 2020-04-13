USDQ (USDQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $1.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00014218 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004948 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068908 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00374792 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009228 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012541 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,973 tokens. USDQ's official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

