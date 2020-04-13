V-ID 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $275,335.00 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $275,335.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, V-ID has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.04353685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014924 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009656 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003446 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,182,164 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

