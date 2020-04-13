Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,456 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,095. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

