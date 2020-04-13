Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 929,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.