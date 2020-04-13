Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

