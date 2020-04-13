Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $123.74. The stock had a trading volume of 163,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,615. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.61. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

