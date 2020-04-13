Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. 28,883,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,043,633. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

