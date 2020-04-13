Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,662,654. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.