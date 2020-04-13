Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.93. 65,013,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.