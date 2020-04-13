Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $5.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.81. 2,224,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,995. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.