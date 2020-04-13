Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. 243,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,234. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

