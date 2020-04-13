Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $151.47. The stock had a trading volume of 74,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,409. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.