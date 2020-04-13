Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,217 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,697,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

