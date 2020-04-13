Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162,953 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $53,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,999,000 after acquiring an additional 298,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,095,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,479. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

