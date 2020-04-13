Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

NYSE C traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. 23,896,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,935,840. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

