Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

MDT traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.78. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

