Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $18.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.50. 491,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.78. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.18.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

