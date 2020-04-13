Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,483,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,081. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

