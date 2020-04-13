Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,011 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,586,281 shares of company stock worth $13,528,814 and sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.38. 1,381,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

