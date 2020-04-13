Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,691 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.06. 6,951,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

