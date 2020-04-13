Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 257.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.57. 4,484,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.89, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $40,878.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,925 shares of company stock worth $67,825,573 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.