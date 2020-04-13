Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154,198. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

