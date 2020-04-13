Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH traded down $6.37 on Monday, hitting $140.43. 411,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $166.51. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $211.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

