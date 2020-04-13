Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.14.

SYK traded down $10.61 on Monday, hitting $172.11. 1,729,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average is $201.17. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

