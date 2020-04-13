Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,976,376. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

