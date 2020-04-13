Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,011 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,915,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,143,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

