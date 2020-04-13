Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,964 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

CAT stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,340,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

