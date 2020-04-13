Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.90. 1,801,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.