Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLY. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE VLY traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,901. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 389,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,510,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

