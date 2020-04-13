Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,017 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Valley National Bancorp worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,510,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after buying an additional 1,460,993 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after buying an additional 1,006,767 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $8.15 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

